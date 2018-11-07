RUTO is the most cleverest and most organised leader in Kenya – RAILA ODINGA’s political advisor says.

Wednesday November 7, 2018

-Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ex advisor, Salim Lone has described Deputy President William Ruto as the country’s cleverest and most organized leader.





In a tweet on Wednesday, Lone said the March 9th handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga made many believe the DP was finished which to him was untrue .





Lone commented after a group of Luhya community leaders vowed to support Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





"Ruto is just about Kenya's cleverest, most organized leader. Look at this (Western leaders) line-up and Coast recently. Mega corruption is not a handicap but an essential strength in our system," Lone tweeted.





He said the country had many great leaders who were not able to ascend to the presidency adding that a win was possible even in Kenya’s current 'mess'.





"Yes, Luhyas have had great leaders - like 42 of our other nations which have not provided a president. Nor did Kikuyu, Kalenjin leaders like Kaggia, JM, Seroney succeed. We must work harder, make progressive cross-national alliances," he said.



