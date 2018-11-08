RUTO is free to visit Nyanza region whether RAILA ODINGA likes it or not-JAMES REGE now tells Baba and his supporters

Thursday November 8, 2018 -Former Karachuonyo MP, James Rege, has come to the defense of Deputy President, William Ruto, who is facing criticism from ODM supporters over his recent visit to Homa Bay and Migori Counties.





Speaking yesterday, Rege hit out at Ruto’s critics, noting that the DP is free to visit and campaign any part of the country in his quest for the Presidency in 2022.





He maintained that Ruto is free to visit Nyanza region whether ODM leader, Raila Odinga, likes it or not as Nyanza is part of Kenya.





“It shouldn’t be that when our leaders visit other counties, they are well received well, but when others come here, we murmur,” said Rege, who is also the party leader of Green Congress Party.





The former MP said he was happy with the thunderous welcome that the people of Homa Bay and Migori accorded to Ruto.





