RUTO in trouble as LUO elders make the big announcement that everyone has been waiting for - RAILA ODINGA in the mix! 2022 will be interesting

Friday November 2, 2018 - The Luo Council of Elders has reaffirmed the community’s support for NASA leader, Raila Odinga, ahead of the 2022 succession politics.





This comes even as those allied to Deputy President William Ruto have been pressuring Raila to retire from local politics and concentrate on his new role as an African Union envoy.





Speaking yesterday, the elders, led by their chairman William Otondi, told off Ruto’s friends, insisting that Raila is here to stay.





Otondi told Raila Odinga’s critics to wait for him in 2022 at the ballot saying they will not succeed in pushing him out of Kenyan politics.





“Raila cannot run away from local politics and Kenyans should expect a lot of changes from now and 2022,” Otondi said.





“There are a lot of things we know but we cannot reveal at this juncture.”





“But for the avoidance of doubt, Raila will continue participating in local politics because Kenya is just but one of the African countries he will lead in his new role as an envoy,” he added.



