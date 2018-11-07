RUTO has lost political clout in Rift Valley because he is being advised by fools and dimwits and he will lose badly in 2022 elections - ALFRED KETER.

07:14

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Wednesday November 7, 2018 - Nandi Hill MP, Alfred Keter, has said Deputy President William Ruto has lost political clout in Rift Valley because of failing to address issues facing Rift Valley residents such as the maize scandal and the explosive land issue in the Mau Forest Complex where thousands of families have been evicted.

Addressing a Press Conference on Tuesday, Keter said Ruto has lost the grip of the vote rich region because of trusting political dimwits to advise him.

“The next elections will have nothing to do with religion, tribal groupings, past poll deals and funds drives.”

“The DP has lost his grip on Rift Valley because of being misadvised by his political dimwits,” the MP said.

Keter also rubbished a move by Ruto to invite former Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) to work with him ahead of his 2022 presidential bid.

The MP said the scheme as a waste of time arguing that the DP has in the past dismissed CCM as a non-entity in political circles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno