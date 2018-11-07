RUTO has lost political clout in Rift Valley because he is being advised by fools and dimwits and he will lose badly in 2022 elections - ALFRED KETER.

Wednesday November 7, 2018 - Nandi Hill MP, Alfred Keter, has said Deputy President William Ruto has lost political clout in Rift Valley because of failing to address issues facing Rift Valley residents such as the maize scandal and the explosive land issue in the Mau Forest Complex where thousands of families have been evicted.





Addressing a Press Conference on Tuesday, Keter said Ruto has lost the grip of the vote rich region because of trusting political dimwits to advise him.





“The next elections will have nothing to do with religion, tribal groupings, past poll deals and funds drives.”





“The DP has lost his grip on Rift Valley because of being misadvised by his political dimwits,” the MP said.





Keter also rubbished a move by Ruto to invite former Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) to work with him ahead of his 2022 presidential bid.





The MP said the scheme as a waste of time arguing that the DP has in the past dismissed CCM as a non-entity in political circles.



