RUTO has bought 500,000 acres of land in Congo and has planted maize to bring to Kenya, he is also putting up an avocado factory in Botswana

Monday November 19, 2018 - Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto has acquired 500,000 acres of land in Congo and has planted maize.





Speaking on Sunday, Keter claimed that Ruto was positioning himself to be the principal maize supplier to the scandal-ridden National Cereals and Produce Board by discouraging the region from maize farming.





“You can’t be telling us to plant avocados, plant macadamia but you are not telling us what happened to maize…Now you have gone even to Congo. You are growing 500,000 acres of maize," Keter said





Keter’s sentiments were echoed by Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, who asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to come clean on the deals he claimed Ruto had signed with Congo’s Government in September.





Kutuny said it was during his tour that Ruto sealed his maize deal.





"Part of his mission to Congo recently was to sign the deal to start maize farming there. He wants local farmers to do avocado to occasion a maize shortage in the country so that his maize from Brazzaville can get its way to the local market," Kutuny stated.





Keter also revealed that Ruto is putting up an avocado factory in Botswana.



