RUTO has already lost the Presidency because he is among the Maize cartels in the country – KETER says they don’t want to hear about 2022

Sunday November 18, 2018 - Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, has linked Deputy President William Ruto to graft that has perennially wrecked the National and Cereal Produce Board (NCPB).





Addressing journalists in Eldoret on Saturday after meeting with the farmers' association, Keter claimed that the Deputy President has already lost presidential aspirations campaigning for 2022 at the expenses of maize farmers' pleas to support their economic sector.





“We don’t want to be told of 2022 presidential bid, what we need is how farmers can be supported, their farm commodities be bought at profitable prices, fertilizers be subsidized and timely distributed," Keter said





Keter who has in the past been branded a rebel added that the Office of the Deputy President should be investigated and those found culpable to have been rocking the maize sector in the country be prosecuted.





The outspoken lawmaker said that the diversification of farming being encouraged among farmers is not the solution to address farming problems in what seemed to be lashing out on the recent appeal by DP Ruto for farmers to diversify.





He argued that those sensitizing farmers on mix cropping are only preparing the market for their maize imported from foreign countries.





MPs Silas Tiren (Moiben) and Joshua Kutuny (Cherangani) were also present during the farmers' meeting.



