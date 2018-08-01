RUTO got what he deserved from UHURU! You can’t keep blackmailing the President and expect things to be same in 2022 - KAMKET

Sunday November 4, 2018 - Tiaty MP, William Kamket, has weighed in on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent remarks that his pick for the 2022 Presidency will shock many.





Speaking yesterday, Kamket noted that Uhuru’s remark is an indication that all was not well with his Deputy, William Ruto.





However, Kamket blamed the DP for his own woes saying he got what he deserved from Uhuru.





He accused Ruto of engaging in blackmail through his Central Kenya supporters to force the President to endorse him for the 2022 Presidency.





"I think the Mt. Kenya MPs were being used by the DP to try and push the President into a corner.”





“But the President was a clever politician.”





“You cannot box him into a corner.”





“He has demonstrated time and again that you cannot corner him," Kamket said.





According to the Tiaty legislator, the President was unhappy with attempts by some DP backers to 'blackmail' him and to force him into a tight corner over his successor.



