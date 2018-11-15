ROBERT ALAI claims RAILA ODINGA is behind OKOTH OBADO‘s mistreatment and arrest because he destroyed ODM’s network in Migori

Thursday November 15, 2018 - Revered blogger, Robert Alai, has claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is behind the arrest of Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado.





On Tuesday, DCI detectives arrested Okoth Obado for being in possession of 8 illegal guns.





He was taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road where he recorded a statement concerning the 8 guns that were found in his houses in Lavington and Migori.





Alai has now claimed that Obado’s arrest is a political witch hunt engineered by Raila Odinga.





He said Raila Odinga is behind Obado’s arrest because he destroyed ODM’s networks in Migori County.





He also said Raila Odinga is targeting Obado because of destroying Odingaism in Migori County.





“Governor Okoth Obado is the only person who completely destroyed the ODM grass-root networks in Migori. ODM had to try to recreate the networks during the recent by-election. The only person who diluted the influence of Raila in Luo Nyanza. The dynasties are angry!!!,” Alai said.



