REVEALED! Here is the NTV journalist who is set to replace JOEY MUTHENGI at Citizen TV.

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - Citizen TV has already identified the journalist to fill the shoes left by Joey Muthengi.





Muthengi hosted the morning show Day Break and 10 over 10 before she announced she was leaving a few days ago.





The Royal Media Services owned TV has raided rival, NTV, for seasoned news anchor and host, Trevor Ombija.





Ombija, who has been at the Agha Khan owned media house for close to six years confirmed that he’s jumping ship.





“Yes, it is true, I don’t know how it leaked and tomorrow is my last day at NTV. The media industry is changing and people change too. I have worked at NTV for over five years.” Ombija said.





When asked if he’s going to take over Joey Muthengi’s place, this is what he had to say.





“I would not want to use the word replace. You can never really replace anyone. Everyone brings their expertise and uniqueness,”





Meanwhile, Joey has revealed that her exit from Citizen TV was amicable and thanked them for the opportunity.





“Unfortunately, I just felt that what I was going to do with life did not coincide with what Citizen TV had for me. Besides, I had a good time there and I will miss everyone, especially my fans,” she said.





“I have absolutely nothing against Royal Media. Nothing. This was an amicable split. I owe them for everything they offered me over the years,” she said.



