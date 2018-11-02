Remember that expose by K24? Married WOMEN who peddle their flesh at Good Hope Club in downtown Nairobi paraded (PHOTOs).

Friday, November 2, 2018 - Sometime back, K24 did an explosive expose and revealed how married women have been peddling their flesh in downtown brothels in Nairobi without the knowledge of their husbands.





Some of these women lie to their husbands that they are employed in shops in Nairobi’s CBD but they are prostitutes.





Men in the popular Kenya Talk forum paraded photos of some of the women in their forties and fifties who sell their flesh at Good Hope club, a famous brothel in downtown Nairobi.





Some of these women are married and they are doing prostitution without the knowledge of their husbands.





In some of the photos, these women are pictured inside the famous brothel and club.





Most of the prostitutes at Good Hope Club are above 40.





See their photos, your wife might be among them.





Check out their photos in the next page



