Remember the daring thugs caught on CCTV robbing an Mpesa shop at gun point? They were gunned down on Sunday (PHOTOs)

Monday, November 19, 2018 - These four thugs who were recently caught on camera robbing an Mpesa shop at gun point, have been gunned down.

The four-all aged between 18 and 24, were tracked and killed on Sunday at Baraka-Mowlem, Dandora area.

From the chilling video that was shared online last week, the daring thug stormed the Mpesa shop brandishing guns in broad-daylight and made away with money and other valuables.

If you live by the gun, you die by the gun

Check out the photos and the video below.

