Remember the daring thugs caught on CCTV robbing an Mpesa shop at gun point? They were gunned down on Sunday (PHOTOs)

The four-all aged between 18 and 24, were tracked and killed on Sunday at Baraka-Mowlem, Dandora area.
From the chilling video that was shared online last week, the daring thug stormed the Mpesa shop brandishing guns in broad-daylight and made away with money and other valuables.
If you live by the gun, you die by the gun
Check out the photos and the video below.
Do you remember them? They were killed Yesterday. Baraka-Mowlem, Dandora area pic.twitter.com/YzSJrDsc5a— Le Presidente' (@AtGuru001) November 19, 2018