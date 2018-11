Remember the daring thugs caught on CCTV robbing an Mpesa shop at gun point? They were gunned down on Sunday (PHOTOs)

Monday, November 19, 2018 -

These four thugs who were recently caught on camera robbing an Mpesa shop at gun point, have been gunned down.





The four-all aged between 18 and 24, were tracked and killed on Sunday at Baraka-Mowlem, Dandora area.





From the chilling video that was shared online last week, the daring thug stormed the Mpesa shop brandishing guns in broad-daylight and made away with money and other valuables.





If you live by the gun, you die by the gun





Check out the photos and the video below.





Do you remember them? They were killed Yesterday. Baraka-Mowlem, Dandora area pic.twitter.com/YzSJrDsc5a November 19, 2018