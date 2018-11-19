Remember the daring thugs caught on CCTV robbing an Mpesa shop at gun point? They were gunned down on Sunday (PHOTOs)

Monday, November 19, 2018 -

These four thugs who were recently caught on camera robbing an Mpesa shop at gun point, have been gunned down.





The four-all aged between 18 and 24, were tracked and killed on Sunday at Baraka-Mowlem, Dandora area.





From the chilling video that was shared online last week, the daring thug stormed the Mpesa shop brandishing guns in broad-daylight and made away with money and other valuables.





If you live by the gun, you die by the gun





