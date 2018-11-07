Relief as CS MWANGI KIUNJURI threatens to resign over maize scandal due to pressure from UHURU-Enough is enough

Wednesday November 7, 2018 -Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS), Festus Mwangi Kiunjuri, has threatened to quit his docket due to unending pressure from both President Uhuru Kenyatta and members of public.





Addressing members of Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Kiunjuri indicated that he is prepared to table his resignation letter rather than have his name tarnished for no apparent reason.





The embattled CS indicated he would rather resign if the pressure persisted in a bid to safeguard his dignity and integrity instead of staying on and lose his mind.





Kiunjuri questioned why he was being castigated over the maize scandal yet he had handed over the names of suspected corrupt officials to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).





However, he clarified that he will not succumb to any pressure or humiliation to leave office as he was busy serving Kenyans.





President Uhuru Kenyatta had told Kiunjuri to come clean over the maize scandal that cost tax payers billion of shillings or go to jail.





