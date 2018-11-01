Referendum should be pushed by Kenyans but not like greedy leaders like UHURU and RAILA ODINGA- Fat MUDAVADI says.

Thursday November 1, 2018-Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said the referendum should be pushed by Kenyans but not by greedy politicians who are pushing for individual interests.

 In an advert published by one of the local dailies, Mudavadi said proponents of the referendum —­ President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga — should sit down and allow Kenyans to own the reform process.

“We must avoid restricting ownership of debate to a small segment of the political elite who want to placate us with amendments of the kind Kenya experienced in 1965, 1966 and 1982 ....[These included] abolishing devolved government and the Senate, or expanding an already bloated Executive," Mudavadi said.

The ANC boss said the law should be amended to protect the interests of the current and future generations.

“The moment and the process cannot be fenced in by a small elite cabal that is engaged in a divisive jungle-style political popularity contest,” Mudavadi said.

 He concluded by saying the elite and the political establishments have compromised the implementation of the Constitution to favour their interests.

