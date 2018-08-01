RED ALERT: Kenya Police now issue a terror alert of impending attacks – Ignore their warning at your own peril! Here is the exact location targeted

15:43

Sunday November 11, 2018 - The Kenya police has issued an alert over impending attacks at the Isiolo-Garissa border.

In the alert issued on Friday through a Facebook post, the police suspected that some individuals could be mobilizing bandits to stage attacks against some communities.

“The National Police Service wishes to warn that it has received information to the effect that some individuals could be mobilizing bandits to stage attacks against some communities living along the Isiolo/ Garissa border,” read the post.

The post further clarified that the earmarked locations included Modogashe, Skanska, Janju, Bulo, Eldere and other market centres in the area.

This comes even as police warned that those found inciting against certain communities or mobilising them to fight will face the full wrath of the law.

“No one irrespective of their status in the society will be spared should they be found to be responsible for inciting violence,” concluded the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
