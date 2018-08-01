Read this and value your friends when they are still alive, this is more inspiring than KATHY KIUNA’s sermons.

A man took a loan,bought a house,it was about to be seized, just because he could not pay repay the loan as agreed. He posted his situation on Facebook looking for help, but all he could get was zero comments.





So he sent 250 messages to his contact list requesting a loan of KSH200,000. Unfortunately, only 10 people responded. 6 out of 10 said they could not help him. And only 1 out of 4 who promised to help and gave him some money. The other 3 gave no excuse and never took his calls. In the end, he was ejected.





He did not have a place to sleep.He walked in the dark looking for options and, unfortunately, a thief stole his empty purse with his ID.The thief was badly hit by a car in high speed as he fled and died without his body being identified. Only the bag containing the identity card served as a marker. The next day the news spread quickly around that he had died.





2500 people posted on his Facebook wall how they knew him and how kind he was. A committee was formed by his"faithful" friends who raised KSH750,000 to feed people at his funeral.





His work colleagues organized themselves and brought KSH1.5m for the coffin, the tents and the chairs.He had to be buried in a coffin worth KSH350,000 but as they hastily bought it there was a man who sold it to them for KSH200,000 saying it was his contribution.





The family met again, it was a rare opportunity for the family to meet again. Then there was a sitting. For the funeral, the family contributed KSH400,000. Everyone wanted to volunteer to show that they were participating. They printed t-shirts and polos for more than KSH85,000





Now imagine the scene when he decided to show himself up the day of his burial ..... Hmmm

So is life today, a sad reality but part of our daily lives. You who read this story, change your mentality.





Help your brother/sister when he/she needs you. Do not wait for their death to show them your love. It will not help them



