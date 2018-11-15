Read the story of this poor boy from Nyeri, Hizi courts zimejaa tu ukora, our justice system is for the rich only.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News 05:32
Thursday, November 15, 2018 - There’s a lot of corruption in the Kenyan courts.
Judges and Magistrates are selling justice to the highest bidder and that’s why only the rich are getting justice.
This poor boy from Nyeri called Karuru is crying for justice.
Just read this and weep for our Nation.
