Reactions as UHURU’s State House staff member asks Kenyans to contribute towards his wedding.

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - Deputy Director of Communication at the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU), Laban Cliff Onserio, has left Kenyans talking after he invited friends and well-wishers to a wedding fundraiser scheduled for Sunday.





The former NTV news anchor shared an e-invite on social media asking Kenyans to attend the event that will be hosted in Westlands.





“The L and L friends and family are pleased to invite you for an LnL shower and fun day on 11th November 2018, at 2 pm. Kindly consider to carry a gift (Kshs) to bless LnL,” read the invite card.





This has revived the debate on whether couples should hold fundraisers for a lavish wedding or make do with what they can afford.





One netizen who is clearly against such fundraisers wrote:





“A fundraising for a wedding is the last thing thing a man can ever do.





“If you can't afford to hold a wedding, don't do it, just get married.





“Holding a fundraiser for a wedding ni botheration tu .





“Especially when you can be married with or without a wedding.





“Why do you stress people and yourselves with costs and bills you can't handle?”





Check out the e-invitation card below.