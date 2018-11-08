Reactions as UHURU’s State House staff member asks Kenyans to contribute towards his wedding.

, , , 07:20

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - Deputy Director of Communication at the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU), Laban Cliff Onserio, has left Kenyans talking after he invited friends and well-wishers to a wedding fundraiser scheduled for Sunday.

The former NTV news anchor shared an e-invite on social media asking Kenyans to attend the event that will be hosted in Westlands.

“The L and L friends and family are pleased to invite you for an LnL shower and fun day on 11th November 2018, at 2 pm. Kindly consider to carry a gift (Kshs) to bless LnL,” read the invite card.

This has revived the debate on whether couples should hold fundraisers for a lavish wedding or make do with what they can afford.

One netizen who is clearly against such fundraisers wrote:

“A fundraising for a wedding is the last thing thing a man can ever do.

“If you can't afford to hold a wedding, don't do it, just get married.

“Holding a fundraiser for a wedding ni botheration tu.

“Especially when you can be married with or without a wedding.

“Why do you stress people and yourselves with costs and bills you can't handle?”

Check out the e-invitation card below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno