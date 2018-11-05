RAPHAEL TUJU is to blame for my removal as Speaker of Nairobi County – Embattled BEATRICE ELACHI says

Monday November 5, 2018-Suspended Nairobi County assembly Speaker ,Beatrice Elachi, has blamed the Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, over woes facing her.

Speaking in Malava on Sunday, Ms Elachi claimed the assembly’s standing orders were tampered with yet Jubilee Party remained quiet.

Elachi accused Tuju of remaining mum over the matter.

"He should have intervened on behalf of our party leadership. However, Tuju did not even try to find out what had transpired in the assembly on the day I was removed,” Elachi said.

 On referendum, Elachi said the country requires a referendum to address high wage bill and also to ensure all tribes are well represented in the government.

“It is only through a referendum that all communities will enjoy the country's leadership. We all want one of our own at the top,” Elachi said.

