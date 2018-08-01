RAILA ODINGA will never be President of Kenya, he has tried 4 times and failed. This shows us that he can never win any poll – BONI KHALWALE

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has no chance of becoming the President of Kenya.





Speaking on Radio Maisha on Wednesday morning, Khalwale said Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader is no longer capable of ascending to the top seat.





The former Senator noted that Raila’s four defeats in the past polls are proof enough that he cannot win the seat and should do himself the favour of avoiding another embarrassment by keeping off the race in the 2022 General Elections.





“Raila hawezi kuwa Rais hapa Kenya. Amejaribu na ameshindwa. His series of losses is proof that he can’t win the Presidency. He cannot become the President of Kenya,’’ he said.





Khalwale, however, noted that Raila could, after all, vie again in the approaching General Elections due to his own reasons and bad advice from his allies and supporters.





“Japo sisi tunaona amechoka na hawezi, yeye mwenyewe anaona bado ako sawa. According to him, he still stands a chance though to we observe that he is not capable,’’ he noted.



