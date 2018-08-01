RAILA ODINGA ndio kusema siku hizi! See where he has taken President UHURU KENYATTA - Believe it or not, it is outside the country

Sunday November 18, 2018 - African Union High Representative for Infrastructure and Development, Raila Odinga, is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, attending the 11th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) the first one in his official capacity as the AU representative.





The AU summit is expected to exclusively deliberate on reforms and restructuring of the continental body.





Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who is both the AU chairperson and the head of the organization’s institutional reforms, will chair the session.





The meeting will deliberate on reforms of other key institutions such as the reform of NEPAD to a new institution, AU Development Agency, a review of the African peer review mechanisms to make it more fit for purpose as well as the relationship between AU and Regional Economic Communities.





It will also make decisions and declarations based on the AU’s Institutional Reform, reform of the AU Commission as well as financing of the continental body.





Among other attendees include Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.





“Attending the 11th African Union Extraordinary Summit focusing on reforms and restructuring of the continental body.”





