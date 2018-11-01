RAILA ODINGA Jnr agrees with MUTAHI NGUNYI that WINNIE ODINGA will be the first female President in Kenya after RUTO

Thursday November 1, 2018-

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Jnr has for once agreed wih political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi that his sister, Winnie Odinga will be the first female president in Kenya.





On Tuesday, Mutahi Ngunyi said Winnie Odinga will be the first female President of Kenya.





He also said Winnie will become President after Deputy President William Ruto.





“ She will become president after William Ruto. You can take that prediction to the BANK and use it as collateral to borrow a loan," Ngunyi said via Twitter on Tuesday.





In an interview with a local daily on Wednesday, Junior agreed with Mutahi that Winnie will become the first female president of Kenya.





“I really hope Winnie is going to be the first president of Kenya because she is really passionate about politics and I really encourage her to do as much as she can,"





"The fact that she is a woman does not restrict her from doing what she loves because she is so determined, and I really wish the rest of Kenyans will see that determination as well." Odinga Jr said.



