RAILA ODINGA is a big liar! He will still vie for the Presidency in 2022 against RUTO, he lied to KALONZO and MUDAVADI

Monday November 19, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, said last week that he will keep off 2022 succession politics so as to concentrate on his new role as AU High Representative for Infrastructure.





In a statement to Kenyans, Raila's spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, said the ODM leader's new role may not allow him to engage in matters bordering on the next General Elections.





“To provide the required leadership in this critical area, and in line with his previous pronouncements, Raila wishes to reiterate that he will not engage in Kenya’s succession politics ahead of 2022," Onyango said.





However, when meeting ODM leaders at a closed door meeting in Naiorbi on Friday, Raila assured the leaders that his AU post was "sabbatical leave" that will enable him polish his image ahead of the 2022 polls.





“I will be on the ballot come 2022 and this job is just to keep me busy as I organise myself to vie for the Presidency in 2022,” Raila told his close allies including Siaya Senator, James Orengo.



