RAILA ODINGA is behaving like a Slay Queen for meeting ANN WAIGURU, he is no longer the political leader Kenyans entrusted their votes with

Thursday November 15, 2018 - A budding political analyst has accused National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, of behaving like a slay queen based on the newly found alliances he has made with individuals with alleged questionable moral integrity.





On Tuesday, Odinga and Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, held a closed-door meeting where they announced that they had buried their past differences.





Sharing his thoughts via on social media on Thursday, political analyst, Ben Mulwa, said Raila Odinga made a big mistake by associating with Anne Waiguru who is a patented thief of public money.





“I think there is a big problem; unfortunately, our politicians are learning very fast from slay queens where anything goes. No principle, no manners, no etiquette, no guiding philosophy. That is what our politicians are doing”.





"The reality here is that money was lost. Four years down the line, we don’t have any conclusive investigation around that issue. There is no indication that Waiguru was implicated or not because there is no conclusive report. For the former PM to tell us bygones be bygones, he is telling us that it is okay for people to steal and the moment we agree to a truce, everything is buried,” Mulwa said.



