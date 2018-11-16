RAILA maintains that he is still in the opposition and he is the opposition chief in the country - I can’t join UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee Government

Friday November 16, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims by some Kenyan leaders that the Opposition is dead.





Speaking at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi when he hosted leaders from Embu County on Thursday, Raila said his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta did not kill the opposition.





"I have not joined Government.”





“I do not hold any position in the Jubilee administration.”





“Therefore, nothing stops me from criticising the Government.”





“Those that have contrary views are wrong," said Raila





Some leaders led by Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, have been claiming that the Opposition is dead after President Uhuru Kenyatta made a truce with Raila Odinga.





B ut Raila, who was recently named the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, defended his decision to work with Uhuru saying his new assignment did not affect the Opposition.



