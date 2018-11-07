RAILA calls for urgent meeting with legislators following the leadership wrangles that JOHN MBADI has created in Nairobi

Wednesday November 7, 2018 -ODM leader Raila Odinga is set to meet Nairobi Members of County Assembly (MCAs) this coming Thursday.





The meeting is aimed at solving leadership wrangles experienced by the top-tier among party members at Nairobi County Assembly.





Speaking yesterday, ODM Chairman, John Mbadi , stated that letters had been sent out to the MCAs with an aim of ending the disagreements that threaten a rift even for the top leadership.





“The letters have gone out to the MCAs notifying them of a meeting.”





“The matter is set to be arbitrated this week in a bid to bring together the two groups,” Mbadi said.





Mbadi had earlier written to the Nairobi Speaker informing him that Highrise MCA Kennedy Oyugi and Lower Savanna MCA Nicholas Ouma had been selected to replace Minority leader, Elias Okumu , and minority whip, Peter Imwatok , respectively, and since then, things have never been the same again.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



