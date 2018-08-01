Racist Chinese man calls a Zambian man a monkey in his own country, regrets immediately (Just watch this VIDEO)

Sunday, November 04, 2018 - Recently, a Chinese man was deported from Kenya after he was caught on tape calling Kenyans monkeys, including President Uhuru.

Another video has emerged online showing a Chinese man using the racial slur against a Zambian man.

Only that the Zambian guy did not take the insult lying down and decided to slap the hell out of the racist Chinese man.

From the short clip going viral online, the Zambian dude grabbed the racist Chinese by the collar and landed a heavy slap on him.

As he was about to deliver the coup de grace, people intervened and rescued the Chinese guy who was helpless.

Watch the video below.

