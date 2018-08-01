Police should hunt down for this pedophile bragging how he had SEX with an under-age girl, Arushwe Kamiti (PHOTOs)

Sunday, November 18, 2018 - This shameless man bragged how he had sex with an under-age girl on a popular social media group.

Using a pseudo account, the notorious paedophile posted a photo of a small girl and bragged how he slept with her.

Of late, there has been an increase in the number of cases where under-age girls are sexually abused.

Law enforcers should track this guy and arrest him.

Check out what he posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
