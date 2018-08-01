Police officer caught red handed having SEX with KCSE candidate in a lodging in Narok! No wonder there are a lot of early pregnancies - His name is...

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - An Administration Police (AP) officer and a KCSE candidate in Kilgoris, Narok County, are in police custody after they were arrested in a lodging yesterday night.





Patrick Mwendo is said to have booked a room at a local bar where he planned to spend the night with the girl, who was sitting for her exams at Sankale Secondary School.





Confirming the incident, Trans Mara Deputy County Commissioner, Mohammed Noor Hassan, said the two were nabbed a few moments after they had checked in for marathon sex escapades.





He noted that police have made arrangements to ensure the girl sits her remaining papers as investigations continue.





Noor further added that the owner of the bar risks having his license revoked for allowing a minor at his joint.





He urged local chiefs to be on high alert and ensure the issue of teenage pregnancies is treated with the seriousness it deserves.



