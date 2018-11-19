Photographer captures the incredible moment a pregnant mother giraffe gives birth in Kenya (PHOTOs)

Monday, November 19, 2018 - British Wildlife photographer, Paul Goldstein, has just captured an incredible moment a pregnant giraffe gives birth at Kenya’s Olare Motorogi Conservancy.





The birth took a total of two hours and the calf took its first steps after just 30 minutes of being born.





This 2018 has been a year of rare sightings after another renowned wildlife photogr apher, Bobby Neptune, spotted a black leopard in Ol Malo Lodge in Laikipia.





The mythical Black Leopard, commonly known as Black Panther, is the third rare sighting of a wild animal in Kenya this year after the albino giraffe and spotless cheetah.





See the photos below.