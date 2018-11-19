Photographer captures the incredible moment a pregnant mother giraffe gives birth in Kenya (PHOTOs)

, , , , 05:04

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday, November 19, 2018 - British Wildlife photographer, Paul Goldstein, has just captured an incredible moment a pregnant giraffe gives birth at Kenya’s Olare Motorogi Conservancy.

The birth took a total of two hours and the calf took its first steps after just 30 minutes of being born.

This 2018 has been a year of rare sightings after another renowned wildlife photographer, Bobby Neptune, spotted a black leopard in Ol Malo Lodge in Laikipia.

The mythical Black Leopard, commonly known as Black Panther, is the third rare sighting of a wild animal in Kenya this year after the albino giraffe and spotless cheetah.

See the photos below.




The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This is what NJOKI did after discovering her workmate is sleeping with husband - You won't believe what she did

Love is sweet,but when 3 people are involved,bitterness sets in.Njoki,who works in Mombasa as an accountant realized her husband who is ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno