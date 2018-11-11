Our tips on Man City v Man United EPL clash and 10 games played today where you can make good money.

Sunday, November 11, 2018 - Manchester City host Manchester United in a mouth-watering Premier League clash on Sunday in arguably the stand out fixture of game week 12.





The Citizens are already nine points ahead of the Red Devils but both go into the match off the back of memorable European victories in midweek.





Jose Mourinho’s charges secured a memorable and morale boosting 2-1 win at Juventus in the Champions League as City put six past Shaktar Donetski.





Head to Head:





United have been something of a bogey team for City despite the contrasting fortunes of the two clubs in recent years, with the blue half of Manchester winning just two of the last eight meetings across all competitions.





That run includes three consecutive visits to the Etihad without defeat for United, and following April's memorable 3-2 triumph, they could now win back-to-back league games at the stadium for only the second time.





Overall this will be the 177th Manchester derby, with City winning 51 of those compared to United's 73.





Prediction





Mourinho has promised to set out his side to attack Pep Guardiola's charges but it would be a surprise if they actually went toe to toe.





Even if United do attempt to park the bus, City look unstoppable going forward at the moment and we're backing them to break through for another victory.





We call this a 3-1 win for Man City.





