Our tips on Man City v Fulham EFL Cup clash and 7 football matches played today where you can make good money.

Thursday, November 01, 2018-

Manchester City head into the EFL Cup fourth-round encounter with Fulham looking to further extend their unbeaten run on the domestic scene this season, as well as attempting to move closer to defending the trophy.

Fulham make the trip to the Etihad Stadium having conceded 15 goals in their last four top-flight fixtures.





Today's meeting will represent the 65th competitive clash between the two clubs, with City having recorded 31 wins in comparison to 17 victories for Fulham.





However, Fulham have gone 12 matches without beating City, with their last success coming in a Premier League contest in April 2009.





When the two sides met in the Premier on September this year, City recorded 3-0 win.





PREDICTION: Man City 4-1 Fulham





City boss Pep Guardiola is expected to rest many of the players which featured at Wembley Stadium on Monday against Spurs, but it should not prevent them from recording an emphatic victory.





Fulhan boss Jokanovic's focus will be on Monday's meeting at Huddersfield Town, and the Cottagers are unlikely to make any impact at the Etihad Stadium.





BE1(15:30) ANDERLECHT v LOKEREN -1





GRC(17:15) PANACHAIKI v OLYMPIAKOS -2





ESC(19:30) ALMERIA VILLAREAL -2





SE1(20:00) MALMO v OREBRO -1





NOC(20:00) ROSENBORG v START -1





CHC(20:30) CHIASSO v LUZERN -2





ENL(21:45) MANCHESTER CITY v FULHAM -1 and over 3.5





NLC(21:45) FEYENOORD v DEN HAAG -1 and over 2.5



