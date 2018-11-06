Our tips on Inter Milan v Barcelona Champions League clash - Don’t miss this opportunity to make money.

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - Barcelona will be looking to make it four wins from their four Champions League Group B fixtures this season when they play Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night.





Barcelona have beaten PSV Eindhoven, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter in their three group matches this season, and sit three points clear of second-placed Inter ahead of Tuesday's enthralling clash in Milan.





Head to Head:





This will be the eighth meeting between these two teams in European competition.





Barcelona have won four of the previous seven, suffering just one defeat in the process.





Inter's sole success was a 3-1 win at San Siro in the first leg of their semi-final during the 2009-10 campaign, and they also locked horns in the group stages of that particular season.





The two teams have met on three occasions at San Siro, and two of those matches have finished level, with Barcelona yet to triumph.





Prediction: Inter 1-1 Barcelona





Barcelona were too strong for Inter at Camp Nou, but this will be a completely different match. We fancy the two teams to share the points in a low-scoring draw. In truth, both managers would be happy with a point.





ECL (22:00) PORTO v LOCOMOTIV MOSCOW -1





