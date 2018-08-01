Our tips on Chelsea v Crystal Palace EPL clash and 22 games played today where you can make good money

Sunday, November 04, 2018- Chelsea

welcome London rivals, Crystal Palace, to Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening hoping to make it 11 games unbeaten at the start of the Premier League season.





With Liverpool dropping two points at Arsenal, the Blues could go level with the Reds and pile pressure on Champions Manchester City, with victory against the Eagles. Go here >>





Palace are currently on a five-match win-less streak and despite their 2-2 draw with in-form Arsenal last time out, they come up against a well oiled Chelsea side.





Head to Head:





Crystal Palace have won two of the last three Premier League meetings between these two sides, including a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge in April 2017.





These fixtures have been close ones in recent years, with nine of the 10 meetings since Palace's promotion back to the Premier League being decided by just one goal. Go here >>





Prediction:





Chelsea are a team full of confidence at the moment, and the return of Hazard should only increase that. Palace traditionally do not make things easy for Chelsea, but we have to go with the formbook and predict a fairly comfortable home win this time around.





We call it Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace Go here >>





Check out other tips below.





NL1(13:15) HEERENVEEN v EMMEN -1





IT1(13:30) LAZIO v SPAL -1





BG1(15:00)LEVSKI SOFIA v BOTEV PLOVDIV-1





AT1(15:30) AUSTRIA WIEN v WOLFSBER-1 Go here >>





AT1(15:30) SALZBURG v MATTERSBURG -1





BE1(15:30) STANDARD LIEGE v ANTWERP -1





NL1(15:30) UTRECH v DEN HAAG -1





NL2(NEC NIJMEGEN v JONG ALKMAAR -1





IT1(16:00) PARMA v FROSINONE-1





IT2(16:00) CROTONE v CARPI -1





DE1(16:30) MONCHENGLADBACH v DUSSELDORF-1





EPL(17:00) MAN CITY v SOUTHAMPTON -1 Go here >>





CH1(17:00) BASEL v LUGANO -1





ES1(17:15) VILLAREAL v LEVANTE-1





NL1(17:45) FEYENOORD v VENLO -1





EPL(18:00) CHELSEA v CRYSTAL PALACE -1





SE1(18:30) AIK v SUNDSVALL-1 Go here >>





PT1(18:30) SANTA CLARA v SPORTING LISBON -2





NO1(19:00) ROSENBORG v ODD GRENLAND -1





IT1(19:00) UDINESE v AC MILAN -2





FR1(22:00) MONTPELLIER v MARSEILLE –x2





PT1(22:00) BRAGA v SETUBAL -1



