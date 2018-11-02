Our tips on Arsenal v Liverpool and 11 games played on Saturday where you can make good money.

Friday, November 02, 2018- Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium in a mouth watering Premier League clash.





Just two places and four points separate the two teams going into the weekend, with both enjoying impressive unbeaten streaks which they will be putting on the line. Go here >>





Things have been going very well for Unai Emery at Arsenal so far, but the clash with Liverpool will be a good marker of exactly where the Gunners are in their post- Arsene Wenger - era.





One thing this fixture has guaranteed in recent years is goals - the last five Premier League meetings have produced 27 in total at an average of 5.4 per game. Go here >>





The Gunners are winless in their last six Premier League clashes with Liverpool since a 4-1 victory in April 2015 - their longest wait for victory against the Merseyside outfit since a run of 12 between 1994 and 2000.





Klopp is also unbeaten in all five of his Premier League games against Arsenal although Liverpool have won just two of their last 18 away league games against the Gunners. Go here >>





Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool.





Check out other tips below.





EPL (15:30) AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United-2





EPL (18:00) Cardiff City v Leicester City-2 Go here >>





EPL (18:00) Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion-1





EPL (18:00) West Ham United v Burnley -1





EPL (20:30) Arsenal v Liverpool-Over 2.5 and GG





EPL (22:45) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur-2





IT1 (17) Inter v Genoa -1





IT1 (22:30) Juventus v Cagliari -1 Go here >>





DE2 (17:30) Bayern München v Freiburg-over 2.5





DE2 (17:30) Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund-over 2.5





NL1 (22:30) Ajax v Willem II-1



