OTILE BROWN buys brand new Mercedes Benz after his ex-lover, VERA SIDIKA, called him a broke ‘woman eater’ (PHOTOs)

Friday, November 02, 2018 - Singer Otile Brown seems to be having the last laugh after he was shamed by his on and off lover - socialite Vera Sidika.

Last weekend, Vera revealed that Otile broke up with her after she refused to loan him Sh500, 000 to top up with what he had to buy a Mercedes Benz.

The soulful singer confirmed that indeed he borrowed the money adding that Vera’s rant was ‘aibu ndogo ndogo’ and that they normally borrow money from each other.

The ‘Baby Love’ hit-maker has responded to the broke claims in style by buying the Mercedes benz car he was struggling to get.

While sharing photos of the cool ride on Instagram, Otile wrote:

“I’m a special Aries. I’m favoured. Y’all don’t know what you just did. Now I’ma fk this game up #inshaallah. Shout out to my brother @mwangi_st.patrick A.k.A #MwangiMercedes bless you brother #sisihatunahela.#BadMan #igotnothingbutlove #moreconfident #focused #karma.”

Check out the car below.

