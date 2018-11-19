On to the next one! VERA SIDIKA busy getting dickimitazed in Singapore (VIDEO).

Monday, November 19, 2018 - Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, is globe-trotting and enjoying life to the fullest after breaking up with Otile Brown and accusing him of failing to satisfy her in between the sheets.





Vera embarrassed Otile Brown today after she posted screenshots lecturing him on how to go down on a woman and satisfy her and further revealed that he has a small manhood.





The controversial socialite is in Singapore enjoying life and she posted this video goofing around with her new catch.





She is busy getting “mjulubeng” after Otile failed her.





They move on so fast.





Watch video.







