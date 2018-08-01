OKOTH OBADO’s woes are far from over as the Senate finally gives node for his arrest and prosecution for looting Migori County

Monday November 19, 2018 - Embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado’s troubles are far from over.





This is after the Senate called for his arrest and prosecution over misappropriation of County funds and unlawful accumulation of wealth.





In its report, the Senate's Public Accounts Committee directed EACC to investigate Obado and arrest him so that he can be charged for the alleged plunder of public funds during his term in office.





The Senate revealed that Obado was allegedly responsible for the loss of KSh 14.7 million meant to purchase drugs and that he spent KSh 1.5 million of the County’s funds to organise a retreat for MCAs during his first term.





Besides, the besieged Governor used KSh 3.5 million to secretly book a hotel for an unspecified purpose.





Furthermore, the Governor gave a nod for the purchase of motor vehicles worth KSh 122.7 million, funds that were not approved by the County Assembly as required by the law.





In addition, he also pumped another KSh 36.8 million in ICT projects which never came to fruition.





This is in addition to the Sh2 billion that he allegedly stole using shadowy companies registered under the names of his close family members.



