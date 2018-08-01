OKOTH OBADO to be back in prison, this time with all his family members - See the billions they stole from Migori and wired to their foreign accounts

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s woes are far from over and may be back in prison with all his family members.





This is after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) filed a case against seven members of Migori Governor Obado's family over alleged theft of Ksh 2 billion from the County Government's coffers.





EACC has also accused the Governor of conspiring with his relatives, friends and highly placed County officials to embezzle public funds.





“We have established that they (the family members) colluded with the County Government officials to embezzle public funds through fictitious procurement contracts,” the anti-graft body said in the affidavit.





Obado was recently released from prison after spending more than 34 days following the cold-blooded murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, and from the look of things, he may be going back to prison.



