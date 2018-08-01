OKOTH OBADO now blames RAILA for his numerous arrests by detectives - Did Baba kill SHARON and plant guns in his homes?

Sunday November 18, 2018 - Embattled Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, has blamed the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, for his tribulations.





Speaking yesterday, Obado, through his family members led by his brother, Daudi Obado, said the frequent arrests of the County chief are politically instigated, adding that they are aware of political leaders within ODM party who are out to frustrate him.





They said Obado’s woes began in 2013 when he contested for the ODM party ticket but was “denied,” forcing him to vie on a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket instead.





Daudi Obado further threatened that they will rebel against ODM if troubles of the County boss do not come to an end soon.





His sentiments were echoed by yet another kin, Samwel Odhiambo, who claimed that the arrest of Obado is meant to intimidate him adding that they will not “sit back and watch their son getting subjected to frequent harassment.”





“As a family, we are sad that he (Obado) has not been given an opportunity to work.”





"Everyday he is arrested over different cases… yet all these cases do not have grounds.”





"And so we are not happy… and we are appealing to politicians to let Obado work,” said Mr. Odhiambo.



