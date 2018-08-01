OKOTH OBADO has jumped from the frying pan into fire! See what MCAs have proposed after being arrested with 8 guns in his house

Friday November 16, 2018 - Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado’s woes seem to be far from over after a section of MCAs from Migori County Assembly said they are planning his ouster.





The MCAs, who were elected on Orange Democratic Movement party ticket, have proposed the expulsion of Obado from the Orange Party.





The MCAs accused Obado of gross misconduct and violation of party rules.





Through the Committee Chair, Moniko Joseph, the members also want Obado punished over his recent public defiance of the party's nomination of former Cabinet Minister, Ochillo Ayacko, in the concluded senatorial race in the county.





“He has embarrassed the party and the party leader. He has also been campaigning for another candidate outside of the party, we summoned him to come yet he ignored all sittings,” Moniko said.





Migori County ODM Chairman, Philip Mackabongo, echoed these remarks noting that the county chief's ongoing case and two other pending implications in criminal activities are tainting the party's image.



