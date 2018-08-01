OKOTH OBADO again! Detectives raid his home in Lavington, Nairobi, again in search of gun licences but see what they came out with

Sunday November 18, 2018 - It is not over for embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, after Detectives from Special Crimes Preventions Unit, descended on his Lavington home on Friday in search of gun licenses.





The is after he told the police in his statement that he was a licensed gun holder in reference to the cache of guns found in his homes.





However, detectives came out empty and did not recover any new licenses in the two-hour raid but promised to carry on with the search in his Migori home.





“We’ll spread the search to his rural home where he claims to be keeping the licence,” an officer investigating Obado said.





Obado, who was released from police custody over illegal guns, was in possession of three out of the eight guns recovered from his houses, without licences.





The police demanded that all the licenses for guns recovered be scrutinised by the state’s Firearm Licensing Board.



