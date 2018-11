Of cleavages and voluntary exposure, WOMEN have realized female body is power, ask VERA SIDIKA.

In the 2000s, the biggest debate was objectification of women in American hip-hop music. In 2008 an American Anthropologist and activist, Byron Hurt did a documentary Hip Hop beyond Beats and Rhymes. He toured the world with it and made a stop at the University of Nairobi to screen it it presented the raw chailuvinism and misogynist in American hip-hop. Eight years later, I would be forced to watch the documentary again as a mandatory requirement on Sex Education before I could graduate from an American University. The aim being that men have to be sensitized on the many ways we harrass women sexually and sometimes without knowing.