OBADO is not sleeping in peace! See what Flying Squad did to his home in Lavington on Friday! They want to go to his house in Migori also

Sunday November 18, 2018 - Flying Squad officers raided the home of Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, on Friday evening looking for his firearm licenses.





The mission took two hours and one detective said they were unsuccessful.





Obado, in his statement to the police, says he is a licensed firearm holder. He said the certificate was in his Lavington residence. A family member accompanied the officers during the search.





Police want the license scrutinised by the Firearm Licensing Board as part of their investigations into “eight illegal guns” they recovered from his homes.





“We will spread the search to his rural home where he claims to be keeping the license,” a senior officer privy to the investigations said.





The Migori County chief was arrested on Wednesday in Nairobi and detained in connection with 8 guns found in his Nairobi and Migori homes.





He was released on Friday on a Sh 200,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh 500,000.



