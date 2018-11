NYAKUNDI puts the last nail on AKOTHEE’s coffin, Check out memes from #AkotheeChallenge, WAH!!!

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - Controversial singer, Akothee, picked a fight with self-proclaimed boy-child El-President, Cyprian Nyakundi, and their war on social media is getting interesting.





Nyakundi fired back mercilessly at Akothee by starting a thread called Akothee Challenge where his followers have been trolling her.





Akothee has 5 babies from different fathers and she keeps jumping from one man to another.





Akothee Challenge in the next page Check out these memes fromin the next page





Nyakundi wins the fight.