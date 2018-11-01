Nowhere to hide as UHURU orders crackdown on the rich & those with fake ETR-Kulipa ushuru ni lazima kama ibaada

Thursday November 1, 2018 -President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered for the crackdown on those who evade paying tax through unscrupulous means.

Speaking yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta, while recognising compliant taxpayers, ordered a crackdown on small businesses avoiding the use of the ETR machines and the rich who declared less to the taxman.

He ordered the taxman to zero in on small businesses and people leading lavish lifestyles and not paying their dues to further grow its revenues.

The President said KRA’s tax dragnet should leverage on technology and big data to also track the spending of the wealthy and match it with taxes paid.

“KRA must step up its efforts to detect criminals who do not pay taxes.”

“Those using fake ETR machines and pocketing the VAT (value added tax) should be brought to heel,” Uhuru said during the Taxpayers' Day.

“High-net-worth individuals whose lifestyle does not match the rate of taxes they pay should also be pursued,” he added.

The Electronic Tax Register (ETR) creates a digital signature that informs the taxman how much goods are sold, when and what location, allowing the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to cross-check when the tax is remitted by a trader.

