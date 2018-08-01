Notorious gang caught on Camera mugging a man in broad daylight as people watched (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 07:37
This footage shows a man being mugged in broad-daylight by daring thugs.
From the undated video, the guy was accosted by the gang in a crowded street.
The gang pinned him down as they took whatever valuable he had with him before they casually walked away.
All this was happening in the busy street and people went on with their business.
This happened in SA
This happened in SA
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST