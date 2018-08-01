Nominated MP DAVID SANKOK (disability) in deep trouble over his sycophancy for DP RUTO - See what he did that has awakened the wrath of Kenyans

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - Nominated MP, David Ole Sankok, has found himself on the receiving end after he penned a poem heaping praise on Deputy President William Ruto.





In the poem which portrayed his sycophancy, Sankok tells Ruto he is walking right behind him though his pace as someone living with disability could not match that of the Deputy President.





He went ahead to say he believes in the leadership of Ruto and exudes optimism his political journey is headed for greatness.





"I'm coming William.”





“I’m just right behind.”





“Though my pace is not fast enough.”





“I know I'm making progress.”





“I believe in your ideals.”





“I believe in your leadership that is different.”





“I believe in our friendship that is true.”





“I'm following your steps.”





“I'm impressed by your tireless endeavour to improve our people.”





“You are our great leader.”





“We are just right behind you.”





“All of us who believe in your great leadership are right behind you," read part of the poem which heavily borders on sycophancy.





Netizens dismissed Sankok’s praise of Ruto and his endorsement, stating that his house was not in order and needs quick fixing.



