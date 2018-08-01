No travelling from Monday next week as Matatu owners issue nationwide strike in protest of the dreaded Michuki Rules that have been brought back

Saturday November 10, 2018 - The Federation of Public Transport operators has called for a nationwide matatu strike starting Monday to protest against the enforcement of Michuki rules.





Addressing the media, the Federation’s chairman, Edwin Mukabana, said the decision follows a directive given on Friday by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i.





Mukabana noted that they have written to the Ministry of Transport asking them to clarify on a section of the set requirements adding that they will only return to work after their grievances have been addressed.





Speaking yesterday at the Kenya School of Government, Interior CS Fred Matiangi assured matatu operators that the crackdown which started on Sunday will be ruthless until all PSVs comply with Michuki rules.





He noted that the crackdown is aimed at restoring sanity on Kenyan roads and asked matatu operators and passengers to prepare for tough times ahead.



