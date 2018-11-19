No time for broke Kenyan men, KATHY KIUNA’s daughter, STEPHANIE, shows off her mzungu baby daddy (PHOTOs).Entertainment News 14:42
Monday, November 19, 2018 - Kathy Kiuna’s daughter, Stephanie, gave birth this year after she was impregnated by her white boyfriend.
She followed the footsteps of her elder sister, Vanessa, who is married to an Australian man.
She posted photos of her white baby daddy and their cute little daughter, describing them as the most special people in her life.
See photos.
