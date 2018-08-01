No salaries for Machakos MCAs as Governor ALFRED MUTUA does the unthinkable - Has he gone too far with this or is he doing the right thing for his people?

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has ordered the withholding of salaries of the County's Ward Representatives (MCAs).





Speaking yesterday, Mutua directed his Finance Minister not to release the funds to the County Assembly until they approve the County Integrated Development Plan.





He noted that the MCAs do not deserve to be paid because they have blocked the release of development funds from Treasury.





"The members of the County Assembly who are fighting me approved their own salaries but failed to approve money for development.”





"I have said they should also not get their salaries if they will not approve money for development," Mutua remarked.





This comes even as reports indicate that several MCAs are yet to receive their October salaries reflecting the continued wrangles between the Governor and the Ward Reps.





However, County Assembly Speaker, Florence Mwangangi , blasted Mutua noting that the County has been receiving development funds from the Treasury even without his CIDP.



